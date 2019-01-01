ISL 2019-20: Phil Brown - Hyderabad FC need to get its own identity

Phil Brown remained cautious ahead of Hyderabad FC's first ever ISL match against ATK....

Hyderabad FC will become the second team to make their debut after Odisha in the (ISL) season six on Friday as they take on two times champions in their first match.

Ahead of their first ever match, Hyderabad coach Phil Brown remained cautious and suggested that the club need to create its own identity.

Brown said, "When you’re a new franchise going into a new league, I think we have a responsibility to play the right kind of football to enhance ISL’s brand. There are 10 franchises in ISL. But we have no identity yet. We have to get that identity. We have 4 games in 11-12 days and everyone will have an identity by then."

The Hyderabad manager showed respect to the opposition and suggested that the Kolkata club deserved a point against in their first match.

He said, "I thought to be honest ATK deserved something from the game, et they haven’t got anything. There was a goal that was disallowed and a penalty decision that went against them. They could’ve scored many goals against Kerala That is something I have to focus on. They have players to create opportunities and score goals. That will affect the mentality of ATK. What we’ve been doing for the last 6 weeks is focusing on the players I have. It is important to understand my group of players."

Speaking about his own team, the former Swindon Town FC manager said, "I’ve brought in over half of the Indian players with me from and two foreigners in Marcelinho and Marko Stankovic. Marko has a great mentality and understanding of the Indian game. Marcelinho is the kind of player who can win games of football anywhere they play. We’ve brought in new players from FC Pune city academy and other teams. There’s a difference from last season in Indian and foreign perspectives.

"I would say of the 25 players that we have, probably 20 of them are very competent of playing ISL. The five younger players need some learning. I won’t be throwing young players who don’t know how to win games in the ISL. We need to establish ourselves as a new franchise in the first four games. Maybe as game 5 comes along we can introduce the younger players. We have to make people look at us in a serious way and in a new way that makes people look at us in the football team."

Nestor Gordillo, who joined Hyderabad from winners this summer, will be missing the quite a few games in the initial stage due to a suspension imposed by the All Football Federation (AIFF) and Phil Brown rued missing the Spaniard.

Brown said, "At this moment, we’re waiting on an appeal to the AIFF about reducing Nestsor’s ban. It’s sad that he can’t play at the moment. He’ll be an asset to the ISL. I think he’s a player with a similar mentality to Marcelinho.

"He’s one to one doors in defence. He’s clever enough to open doors by asking questions. I hope the appeal is positive with regard to Hyderabad. If the ban goes down, we’ll have him earlier which is positive for us. Hopefully, we’ll see a brand of football in Hyderabad which I have in mind. Hopefully, we’ll have Nestor earlier than the fourth game."