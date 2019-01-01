ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City head coach Jorge Costa - Football is not ballet

Mumbai City head coach Jorge Costa is pleased with his team's ability to create chances despite not scoring against Chennaiyin...

was at the receiving end of five yellow cards and committed 10 fouls as they held Chennaiyin to a goalless draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Defender Souvik Chakrabarti also picked up a second yellow in injury time for a foul on Thoi Singh, forcing the visitors to see the game out with 10 men.

Both teams had plenty of chances to score but were wasteful in front of goal. In defence, Islanders' head coach Jorge Costa was forced to field an all-Indian backline following Mato Grgic's injury in their season opener against .

Costa was also shown a yellow for his antics on the sidelines but the Portuguese coach feels it is a part of the game. After the match, he said, "Five yellow cards. One yellow card for me. I have to focus on doing my job. We have to face these kinds of situations. My life is all about football. In ballet, you can’t touch people. In football, there will be contact. Football is not ballet.

"Unfortunately, the game finished 0-0. We had a good game and several chances to score. Chennaiyin also had chances to score. Unfortunately, for the fans, nobody scored. This game deserved more than 0-0. It was a second away game for us. But I am happy for the players. We fought and tried to play good. Two games, four points is not bad."

He also stressed the fact that early-season standings are not a reflection of how well a team is performing. "Last season, we started very badly but we finished inside the top four. So the table standings don’t matter now. The good thing is I have a team. With the problems, we had with important players, and still, the players are working hard."

Modou Sougou, who was named on the bench in the first game, was handed a start against Chennaiyin but the striker had to be taken off midway through the first half injured.

"Sougou was coming after an injury. We thought he would be okay for this game. Unfortunately, he was injured. Machado is having some problems. (Mato) Grgic will be out for a few weeks. Anwar Ali is also an issue. I don't have a first XI and I have 25 players. I trust them all. It’s too early to say Sougou’s issue.

"We had two very difficult games. But I’m very happy with the players. Yes, we did not score today but we had chances. I would be worried if we did not create chances in the 90 minutes. But we are playing and we are creating chances," Costa concluded.