ISL 2019-20: Lack of quality in central defence could hurt Mumbai City FC

The Islanders have just one overseas central defender and the indians are not the cream of the crop either ...

The importance of an experienced foreigner in the centre-back role in the (ISL) is often understated. It is unsurprising that top teams in the league such as , and FC have an overseas centre-back pairing in their full-strength starting line-up.

Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Juanan Gonzalez and Albert Serran played a crucial role in leading their sides to the final last season. The Highlanders replaced Mato Grgic with Kai Heerings, who has done well alongside Mislav Komorski to ensure an unbeaten run to start the season.

In contrast, have not invested in this department, which should have been the top priority following the departure of Lucian Goian. The Romanian defender was pivotal in Mumbai finishing the 2018/19 season as the second-best defence, conceding just 20 goals in 18 games in the league phase.

Additionally, Serbian centre-back Marko Klisura also departed and Mumbai signed Mato Grgic as the only overseas centre-back. The Croatian defender was solid for NorthEast last season and this was a shrewd purchase by The Highlanders. But the lack of cover in case of an injury could hurt them.

Jorge Costa has already had to deal with such a situation, having lost Grgic to injury in Mumbai’s first game against . Pratik Chaudhari had to replace him.

The 30-year-old’s partner in defence is Sarthak Golui, a full-back functioning as a centre-back. Other central defenders at the club include teenager Anwar Ali, who is currently out with a health condition and Subhasish Bose, who plies his trade at the left-back position, and has been poor so far this season.

Mumbai lack another experienced overseas centre-back and their Indian centre-backs are struggling on their own. This, combined with lack of bench-strength spells trouble for the Islanders who are currently at the back of two defeats against Odisha FC and Goa.

Luckily, Mumbai possess an incredible shot-stopper in Amrinder Singh who played a key role in Mumbai City completing two clean-sheets in their first two games. But he was left exposed in the last two, against Odisha in particular, which Costa described as a very frustrating performance from the defence.

The Islanders are hence posed with a challenging task at one of the most important areas in the pitch. Costa badly needs to get his injured players back and more importantly, have Mato Grgic back in the starting XI again.