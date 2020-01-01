Chennaiyin boss Owen Coyle - No doubt that we were the better side over two legs

The Chennaiyin FC coach was pleased with his side's reaction in the second-half...

braved a storm to prevent from scripting a historic comeback in the second leg of the (ISL) semi-final on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium.

Second-half goals from Lallianzuala Chhangte and Nerijus Valskis helped the visitors win the two-legged fixture 6-5 on aggregate.

Goa started brilliantly with two goals in the opening quarter of the game. Coach Owen Coyle admitted that the Gaurs started on the front foot but lauded his men for getting back into the game.

More teams

“I think FC Goa started brightly and we didn't. I told the players that Goa didn't need any gifts and we did it.

“We knew that if we passed the ball better, we would score goals. No doubt that we were the better team over the two legs,” he claimed.

Coyle praised the Indian players in the Chennaiyin squad and claimed that all of them could play for the Indian national team. “Our strength is the group. Everyone in our squad is capable to be in the National Team squad. They have been outstanding, I love their desire. There is huge potential in the country. I am delighted at the ones I have got at this club,” he said.

The Irishman concluded by subtly pleading the local crowd to come in numbers to cheer for them in the final.

“For us to be champions, we have got to be our very best. It is an outstanding effort from everyone at Chennaiyin.

“Hopefully, Goans would take Chennaiyin as their second-best team - not because we beat them but for the way we played over the two games,” Coyle concluded.