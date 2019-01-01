ISL 2019-20 to start on October 20; Kerala Blasters to host ATK in opener

The season six of the ISL kickstarts from Kochi while the defending champions Bengaluru FC host NorthEast United in the second match...

The sixth edition of the (ISL) is all set to start on 20th October 2019.

Just as it happened in the previous two seasons, the opening match sees FC lock horns with rivals . If last season's opener took place in Kolkata, this time the face-off will be at the Jawaharlal Nehru international stadium in Kochi.

Defending champions will also start their season at home on 21st October when they take on FC whom they had beaten in the play-offs last season.

, who missed out on a play-off berth last season narrowly, will host in their first match of the season on 22nd October.

Two-time ISL champions kickstart their season with an away game against last year's finalists on 23rd October.

FC, who also reached the play-offs last year, will play their first game against Kerala Blasters in Kochi on 24th October while will open their campaign in Kolkata against ATK the following day.

The season, which will feature 90 matches in the league stage, breaks for a short while between 10 November and 23 November for an international break. The league stage comes to an end on 23rd February 2020.

All matches kick-off at 7:30 pm IST this season.