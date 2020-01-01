Ferran Corominas - We need 12 points from the remaining four games

The FC Goa marksman admitted that Kerala Blasters controlled the game....

edged FC 3-2 to go top of the (ISL) after a nail-biting affair at the Fatorda Stadium.

Key marksman Ferran Corominas was not on the scoresheet but a brace from Hugo Boumous and a goal from Jackichand Singh sealed the deal. The Spaniard was delighted with the win and admitted that the Blasters controlled the game.

“I am very happy for the team because Kerala played very well. They controlled the game and it was difficult for us," he said.

Coro has already set his sights on the next game, a crucial away encounter against Odisha FC.

"The three points are very important for the players’ confidence. I am now thinking about the next game.

“Every game is important for us. We have four games and we need to get 12 points. Odisha FC are in good form at home and it will be a difficult game.

“Today some players tried to finish alone. After 2-2 it was difficult because Kerala took the ball after scoring two goals. But in one play we could score and get the three points.

The Gaurs travel to Odisha for their next game on Wednesday (29 January)," he concluded.