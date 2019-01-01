ISL 2019-20: Sunil Chhetri scores to win the bragging rights for Bengaluru FC over Kerala Blasters

Wasteful Kerala Blasters made to pay by clinical Bengaluru...

registered their fourth win against in the history of the (ISL) courtesy of a solitary second-half goal from Sunil Chhetri (55') at the Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday evening.

Both teams had a host of chances to score but it was Carles Cuadrat's men who did just enough to pick up three points and go second on the table.

Bengaluru had to make one single change to the side that romped to a 3-0 victory over as Rahul Bheke had to left out of the matchday squad with an injury that he picked up during the international break.

Whereas, Eelco Schattorie made three changes to the side that drew against Odisha FC before the international break. Bartholomew Ogbeche led from the front with Raphael Messi alongside him. Sahal Samad was relegated to the bench and Jeakson Singh replaced him at the centre of the park. In defence, Abdul Hakku came in place of an injured Jairo Rodriguez.

It was a high octane first-half and both the teams created ample opportunities to go in front. Kerala Blasters showed massive improvements in the attacking third since their last match as the Ogbeche-Messi partnership was finally looking threatening.

The first significant chance of the match also fell for Blasters when Messi set up his partner in crime inside the box but the Dutch striker failed to get a touch to the ball, much to the relief of Carles Cuadrat on the sidelines.

On the half-hour mark, Raphael Augusto found the net for Bengaluru but the goal was ruled out as the linesman judged that the ball had already crossed the baseline before Udanta Singh pulled it back into play. Although replays suggested that the ball was still in play.

With three minutes from half time Messi wasted another gilt-edged opportunity to draw first blood for Blasters. He showed a clean pair of heels to Serran but could not keep his shot on target with only the keeper to beat.

The Blues came out all guns blazing after the resumption of play and they were rewarded with a goal in the 55th minute. Delgado floated in the corner around the six-yard box and an unmarked Chhetri ran from the edge of the box to score his eighth header in ISL history.

In the 68th minute, Messi did well to pick-pocket Serran and set up Rahul inside the box but the teenager's shot was inches away from the target. Minutes later, Rehenesh made a brilliant save with his toe to deny Augusto from finding the net after Udanta set the Brazilian up on a platter.

Kerala continued to pour men forward in search of an equaliser but the defensive pairing of Juanan and Serran held on to keep the scoreline unchanged. Bengaluru will next travel to Hyderabad on Friday whereas Schattorie will once again rally his troops next Sunday against at home.

