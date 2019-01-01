ISL 2018-19: Sergio Lobera - FC Goa have a good chance to get into the playoffs

FC Goa boss Sergio Lobera suggested that playing three games in a span of eight days fatigued his players...

FC Goa failed to climb up to the second position on the Indian Super League table as they could only manage a goalless draw against Delhi Dynamos on Monday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

Monday's draw takes the Gaurs to 25 points from 14 matches, two less than second-placed Mumbai City FC and five less than leaders Bengaluru FC.

Speaking about his team's performance against Delhi Dynamos, Sergio Lobera said, "I think in this game and the game we played against Jamshedpur, the goalkeeper was the man of the match and I think that is a good thing.

"It is true that we had chances but we couldn't put the ball in the net. We weren't fresh, playing that many games in a short period of time are not easy. It's three games in eight days."

A cautious Lobera suggested that they are far from confirming their place in the top four but affirmed that his team has a good chance of qualifying, "The playoff spots are not done yet. This league gives many chances to teams. If we think it is done, we are making a big mistake.

"We have another 10 days to get ready for the last stage of the season. I think we have a good chance to get into the playoffs," said the Spaniard.