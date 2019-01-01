ISL 2018-19: FC Goa's Sergio Lobera - Don't want to talk about the final yet

The Spaniard wanted his players to treat the semi-final as a one-off and not the first of two legs...

FC Goa all but booked their place in the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) final after a 1-5 demolition job over at Mumbai City in the first leg of their semi-final tie.



The man leading the charge. Sergio Lobera was only gratifying in his post-match comments. "We're very happy with the result we have obtained and also the work the boys have put in. But this is football where we have seen many things happening.



"We have to be humble and not become overconfident and we have to approach the second game with the same excitement and the same way we did for today," the former 'C' manager said.



In the regular season, Goa have already done the double over Mumbai City with a 7-0 goal margin on aggregate. When asked if he would put the brakes on the goals in their home leg on Tuesday, Lobera had a different take on it.



"We always prepare to get the maximum amount of each game. We continue doing that and according to me that will be the best way to respect the opponent team," he quipped, indicating his intention to only pile up on the goal tally.



However, it was City that dominated proceedings and scored the opener, from which Goa had to come from behind. "Yes, we were to find our feet in the first 20 minutes. But, today I am taking home the positive way the team reacted to those negative moments."



"I am very happy with Naveen Kumar's (goalkeeper) performance. Even, Mourtada Fall (who scored two goals) was awarded with the player of the match. But, I am really pleased with the collective effort."



The former Moghreb Tetouan coach refused to indulge in premature thoughts of being in the final but also revealed that the emphatic victory on Saturday was a result of his approach.



"I cannot talk about the final yet because we haven't reached there. Sometimes, if you approach a semi final thinking that you have 180 minutes and a second chance at home, it will be a mistake. I told my players to focus on the semi finals as singular games," he signed off.

