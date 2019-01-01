ISL 2018-19: Phil Brown - Timing of Marcelinho’s goal was important

The former Derby County coach was delighted to have picked up three points over Chennaiyin FC in his very first game…

FC Pune City have won three matches on the trot for the very first time in their history as they downed Chennaiyin FC 2-1 at the Marina Arena on Saturday.

Marcelinho scored two quickfire goals and helped Pune mount a successful comeback after C.K.Vineeth had put the hosts ahead.

Coach Phil Brown stated that the timing of Marcelinho’s two goals which were separated by 65 seconds, was crucial.

“There is a statistic in football that 75 per cent of the teams that score first don’t lose the game. This just shows that the team has character. The timing of the equaliser and the timing of the second goal was important. If the game goes on then it becomes more anxiety. We scored at the right time.

“I was delighted with the first 20 minutes of the match. We controlled the game. I thought we played good football. I firmly believed that Chennaiyin will defend deep. When you are bottom of the league, you tend to deny space behind you. You tend to go backwards. We guessed that right,” said Brown.

However, he pointed that Chennaiyin FC altered their tactics thereafter and hence, Pune struggled to break them down in the first half.

“After 20 minutes of the first half, they changed. They started becoming tight. There was space behind but we didn’t expose that, we didn’t play with enough quality in the last 20-to-25 minutes of the first half. I was impressed with the organisation and the discipline of my team. To have the strength in character, to win a game from that position is something to work with,” he mentioned.

Brown hailed the performance of Diego Carlos, who was deployed as a wing-back and also gave insights into his tactics.

“I think we can learn from today. There is a lot to like about the win. There is a lot to like about the performance. That is what a coach does which is to recognise the weaknesses as well as the strengths. One of my biggest fears was playing Diego (Carlos) in a false position. He is a talented player, he is a number 7 and he was playing wing-back today.

“On the other side, we had Ashique (Kuruniyan) and Sahil (Panwar) and the organisational skills of Martin (Diaz) which allowed Diego to easily move forward. I think Ashique did well in the first half but in the second half, he moved to the far side of the pitch. Sometimes you need a coach alongside you. In the first half, Diego got a little bit lost then in the second half he had more coaching.”

The Pune coach stressed that the confidence levels of his players will certainly go up after the win over Chennaiyin FC.

“We have won three games and against three very good teams and if you look further, we got 12 points from six games. So that in England is championship form. With that kind of form, the confidence level will grow. The players have been listening, they want to try and implement things which I have been doing on the training ground.”