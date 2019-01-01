ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City FC extend head coach Jorge Costa's contract

Mumbai City have rewarded Jorge Costa with a one-year extension for guiding the team to the play-offs....

(ISL) outfit FC have announced a one-year contract extension for head coach Jorge Costa.

The Portuguese coach guided the Islanders to the play-offs in the recently concluded season where they wereeventually beaten by .

Costa had taken charge at Mumbai last summer following the departure of Alexandre Guimaraes. The contract extension will see the Portuguese remain at the club at least until the end of the 2019-20 season.

“Since my first day at the club, I have had a great experience with the management and the staff. The organization at Mumbai City is thoroughly professional and has done everything to make my job easier and make me feel at home,” Costa stated upon his renewal.

“Our fans have been a huge part of what we are as a club and they have been immense this season. I am very happy that I can be in Mumbai next season, continue our good work and give our fans some great memories at the Arena,” the Mumbai coach added.

Mumbai City co-owner Ranbir Kapoor expressed his delight at renewing Costa’s services.

“Jorge has been a thorough professional and has given his everything to take the club forward. His formidable, counter-attacking style of football has given Mumbai City a unique identity. He has ambitions for the club and when we knew there was an option to have Jorge in charge for another season, we didn’t waste any time,” the Mumbai City co-owner stated.

46-year-old Costa has previously coached Clube de Braga in and has also won 50 caps for his country playing as a central defender.