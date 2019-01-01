ISL 2018-19: 'We can make it to the play-offs', says FC Goa assistant coach Jesus Tato

Jesus Tato suggested that FC Goa are confident ahead of facing second-placed Mumbai City FC….

FC Goa will be eyeing full points when they face Mumbai City FC on Friday in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The Gaurs had routed the Islanders 5-1 in the reverse fixture and they will want to win again to climb up to the third position on the league table.

Speaking about the match against Mumbai, FC Goa assistant coach Jesus Tato said, “In ISL there is not a single match that we consider easy. Since Mumbai’s defeat in Goa, they have had great momentum and they have come back in a great manner. At the moment they are in great form. They defeated the league leaders Bengaluru FC. So if we don’t give our hundred per cent it will be a tough game.”

He further added that the team is confident about making it among the top four teams. Tato said, “It is true that we are right on the edge to make it to the top four. There are some teams who are coming from behind and they are pushing hard. It will be tough but we will do our best. We trust ourselves and we believe that we can do this and make it to the play-offs.”

Praising opponents Mumbai City ahead of the match, Sergio Lobera’s assistant said, “Mumbai have great players and they have a great team as a whole and a great coach. Saying this, the only thing we will be focusing on is our team. We believe in playing in our style and we think we can get this victory.”

Tato also confirmed that there are no injuries in the team all players are fit to play on Friday.