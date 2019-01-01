ISL 2018-19: FC Goa's Sergio Lobera happy with defensive work against Jamshedpur

Goa and Jamshedpur played out a goalless draw at the Fatorda Stadium...

FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera rued missed chances but was pleased with the defensive work from his team to register a goalless draw against Jamshedpur on Monday at the Fatorda Stadium.

Goa are fourth in the standings with one more point than Jamshedpur. The Gaurs, who faced the Men of Steel on the back of a 5-1 victory against NorthEast United, failed to convert their chances.

"We had some good chances but if you don't score you won't get three points. The team did a good job against a very good team. The only thing that we were missing in this game is a lack of a goal.

"For an attacking side like us, it's very strange not to get goals, especially at home. Defensively, the team has done a very good job. When you create chances and not able to score, you cannot be happy. As a coach, I am happy with the work the boys did defensively.

"There are many ways of interpreting what happened today. The way I see it, we are maintaining a distance from a team (Jamshedpur FC) who are our direct rival to get into the play-offs."

Ahmed Jahouh, who has been everpresent for Goa in midfield, was named on the bench against Jamshedpur. Lobera explained, "The main reason why Jahouh didn't play today is that when you have other very good players, you have to choose and we wanted to give a continuation to the set team that won here (5-1 against NorthEast United)."