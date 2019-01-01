ISL 2018-19: Nelo Vingada slams Kerala Blasters' performance after loss to Delhi Dynamos

Kerala Blasters players lacked concentration, according to coach Nelo Vingada...

Kerala Blasters head coach Nelo Vingada was unhappy with his team's performance in the 0-2 defeat to Delhi Dynamos on Thursday at the JLN Stadium in Delhi.

Gianni Zuiverloon scored the opening goal in the 29th minute and Rene Mihelic converted from the spot in injury-time to seal a convincing win for the hosts. The visitors are now without a win in their last 13 matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) and have dropped down to the ninth spot in the standings.

"It was a very disappointing result. It is always disappointing when we lose. But more than that, very disappointing performance, especially in the first 45 minutes. I cannot understand. For the first 45 minutes, we gave them the advantage. They were much better than us in the first half. In the second half, our attitude was much better," Vingada said after the game.

He added, "To lose 1-0 or 2-0 for me is almost the same situation. We have to change our attitude because, in ISL, we cannot play the way we played in the first-half. Compared to the game against ATK, the team looked completely different. We have to be much better, especially in attitude."

The Portuguese coach said that his side's drop in quality was down to a lack of concentration rather than the organization of their opponents.

"I think it wasn't a tactical (superiority). It was our problem. We lost the ball not because Delhi were organied, it was because our players were playing without concentration. We missed a lot of passes. We are always arriving one or two seconds delayed. We were much better in the second half."

Lalruatthara fouled Lallianzuala Chhangte inside the box in injury time, resulted in a penalty for Delhi and a red card for the full-back. Vingada had no complaints about the referee's decision.

"He was the last defender so I think according to the rules, it is okay. To be honest, I think it was the correct decision."

