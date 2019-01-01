ISL 2018-19: John Gregory - The pressure is on us to get all three points

The Chennaiyin gaffer wants his team to end the season on a high ahead of their final home game...

Indian Super League’s defending champions Chennaiyin FC are all set to host their final game of the season as they take on a Jamshedpur side that’s aiming for a playoff spot.

Coach John Gregory wants the team to end on a high after a disastrous season. He said, “It is our last home game of the Indian Super League season. Everyone is positive in the camp. We had a bad result last week, and there has been an extra effort in training from everyone. The players have a duty to perform in the remaining two ISL games. We are hoping we can beat Jamshedpur and affect the playoff positions.

“Our last home game was an excellent performance and a great result against Bengaluru FC. It shows that if we put in our best, we can beat some of the best teams in the country. We'll be without Gregory Nelson, who is suspended for the game tomorrow (Saturday) after picking up four yellow cards.”

The Englishman also spoke about his team’s preparations for the upcoming AFC Cup games and vowed that they will do their best to put the disappointing season behind them.

“Our AFC Cup qualifier will most probably be against Colombo FC, who lead 7-1 in the first leg against Transport United. The boys have a lot to prove and play for so that they are in contention for the qualifiers. The cup competitions, especially the AFC Cup will be a whole new experience. I am a very proud coach to be involved in this competition with Chennaiyin FC. We will do our very best to make up for a disappointing ISL season.”

Gregory shouldered the blame for Chennai’s below-par season. But he did assure the faithful that the defending champions will do their best to end on a high against Jamshedpur. The Englishman said, “Looking back at the ISL season we've had, and sure, I would love to have done things differently. We were a very tough team to play against last season. And we haven't been able to replicate that this season.

“Obviously, the responsibility of the team's performances lies with me. That's how it is, I have to take it on the chin. There is still pressure on us tomorrow against Jamshedpur, to get three points. We have to be at our best.”

Gregory concluded by thanking the fans for their unconditional support. He stated, “Tomorrow is a chance for us to thank the fans for all that they've done for the team and myself. A chance to thank them for the unconditional support, they have stuck with us through thick and thin. The fans have been exceptionally loyal.

“We had a big turnout at the game against Kerala last week. Our fans, despite our position and performance, found the time, desire and will to come. And I have nothing but adulation and praise for them. Can't thank them enough for their support.”