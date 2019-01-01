Ishak Belfodil stars as Hoffenheim decimate Bayer Leverkusen
Ishak Belfodil delivered an impressive performance in Hoffenheim’s 4-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in Friday’s German Bundesliga game.
The 27-year-old continued to impress in his debut campaign with the Kraichgauer scoring a brace and assisting with the fourth goal for his side at the PreZero Arena.
With only ten minutes into the contest, the Algeria international opened the scoring after benefitting from Andrej Kramaric’s assist.
The visitors fought back with Kevin Volland levelling scores seven minutes later to end the first-half 1-1.
In the 51st minute, Julian Nagelsmann’s men got back to the lead after Sven Bender turned the ball into his own net.
Ten minutes later, Belfodil completed his brace before assisting Kramaric to seal the imperative victory in the 69th minute.
The former Werder Bremen man who has now scored 10 goals featured for 87 minutes in his 21st league game this season before making way for Ermin Bicakcic.
With the win, Hoffenheim have moved to the eighth spot in the log after accruing 41 points from 27 games. They visit Augsburg in their next outing on April 7.