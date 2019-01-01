Isco left out of Santiago Solari's Real Madrid squad to face Barcelona in Copa Del Rey
Real Madrid midfielder Isco has been omitted from Santiago Solari's Copa Del Rey squad to face Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.
Isco returned to full training at the start of the week after recovering from a back injury, but he will play no part in the crucial showdown with Barca this evening.
Solari has opted to leave the Spaniard out of the second leg clash, with Madrid looking to build on a positive 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou in the first leg on February 6.
The Los Blancos boss has only used Isco sparingly during his short reign at the helm, amid reports of a fractious relationship between the pair.
