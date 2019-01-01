Isco hints at unfair lack of opportunities under Solari on Twitter

The Real Madrid attacker again hinted at his frustration at his situation at the club under Santiago Solari

Real Madrid attacker Isco has further hinted at his falling out with manager Santiago Solari, saying he is not getting the chances that his team-mates receive.

After Madrid decided to part ways with Julen Lopetegui after their defeat to Barcelona in the Clasico in October and appointed Solari in his stead, no player at the reigning European champions has lost out more than Isco.

The 26-year-old has not started a match in La Liga since Lopetegui’s sacking, having been relegated to a bench role with his few starts coming in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Solari has denied it is anything personal with Isco, but there is no question the attacker has seen his role greatly reduced.

Now Isco has dropped yet another hint he believes he is not being treated fairly.

On Thursday, former Madrid player Ruben de la Red spoke addressed Isco’s situation, explaining that any player who isn’t performing up to the club’s standards will lose their spot.

"Real Madrid is a club that does not wait for anyone,” he told AS. “Every player in the squad is good enough to take your place and so whoever isn't performing to the required level will be left behind.”

Isco then took to his personal Twitter account to respond to the commentary, saying he did agree with De la Red’s overall point, but that he was not receiving the same chances as his team-mates.

With that said, Isco also vowed to continue to fight so that he could prove himself if that chance did come about.

Article continues below

Totalmente de acuerdo con De la Red,pero cuando no gozas de las misma oportunidades que tus compañeros la cosa cambia... aún así sigo trabajando y luchando mucho a la espera de ellas! Hala madrid!!💙 — ISCO ALARCON (@isco_alarcon) February 7, 2019

“I completely agree with De la Red, but when you are not getting the same opportunities as your team-mates, that changes things…,” Isco wrote. “Despite that, I'm continuing to work hard and battling for the moment when those opportunities arrive! Hala Madrid!!".

After receiving a three minute cameo against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga last weekend, Isco was an unused substitute in a 1-1 draw against Barcelona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

A congested fixture list awaits the club in the next week, starting with Saturday’s derby with Atletico, followed by the first leg of their Champions League tie against Ajax and finally a Liga clash against Girona the next Sunday.