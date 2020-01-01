Isco given limited opportunities to impress, admits Zidane, as Real Madrid star's future hangs in balance

The 28-year-old has attracted interest from a host of suitors and could leave after being pushed to the fringes at Santiago Bernabeu this season

playmaker Isco is not being afforded the opportunities to display his talents at the club, admits Zinedine Zidane, as speculation rages over the international's future.

The attacking midfielder has become a fringe figure since the Frenchman returned for a second spell in charge at Santiago Bernabeu.

With just three starts to his name this term in - and none in the - the 28-year-old looks to set to bring his time in the capital to an end.

The player's agent and father Francisco Alarcon suggested he is ready to try a new league amid reports of interest from , and only last month.

Zidane was previously reported to have told Isco he should seek pastures new in January but the manager says that he remains a key figure for the club this term.

"Isco is going to be an important player," the 48-year-old told his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday's clash with .

"It is true that he is not playing much and I am not giving him the opportunity to show the player that he is.

"I feel sorry for my players and I will never forget what I have experienced with them.

"He has to work hard to get another chance, but what is being said [in the media] I can't respond because we don't control it."

Zidane himself looked to be under pressure in the top job at Madrid following a mixed start to the new season at home and abroad, with his side trailing rivals in the top flight.

But victory over Diego Simeone's side at the weekend trimmed the gap while a prior victory against Borussia Monchengladbach helped avoid an ignominious group-stage exit in Europe.

Asked about the upturn in fortunes, Zidane added: "I don't aim to prove anything, I take advantage of every moment I'm here.

"I have fantastic players and there is nothing left but to keep working.

"It has been a very good week and we have to continue at that. The games are hard and there is no time to rest, just to continue in the same way.

"We are not going to change anything, we know that we have to always be the best, but there is an opponent and sometimes it is difficult to put the opponent in danger all the time.

"But we are good and we can show consistency. For us it has changed nothing."

Zidane also said veteran full-back Marcelo has to keep showing what he can do after falling out of favour to Ferland Mendy in recent weeks.

"It is true that he has played less, we know what he can give us," he said.

"It is true that Ferland has played very well, it is true that [Marcelo] has not played much lately.

"He is training very well and has to continue what he is doing. It is true that he hasn't had a chance lately but it's not his fault, we'll see what happens later."