Isaac Success ends 14-match barren spell as Watford dump Newcastle out of FA Cup

The Nigeria international wrapped up the Hornets' win over Rafael Benitez' side at St James' Park

Isaac Success scored a goal to help Watford progress to the FA Cup fifth round in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old who last scored a goal in October [vs. Huddersfield Town], ended a 14-game goalless run to seal the crucial win for the Hornets.

Article continues below

After Andre Gary's opener in the 62nd minute, Success who was in action for entire 90 minutes doubled the lead for Javi Gracia's men in the 90th minute.

He dashed the hopes of the Magpies' fight-back after converting Domingos Quina's cross from close range.

Watford, placed seventh in the Premier League table, await their next opponent in the cup competition in Monday's draw.