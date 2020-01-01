Isaac Mitima: Sofapaka FC complete signing of defender from APR

The 2009 champions have been busy in the transfer window as they build towards the new season

Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants FC have completed the signing of Armee Patriotique Rwandaise Football Club (APR) defender Isaac Mitima.

Batoto ba Mungu have been active in the market, bringing in players who they feel can help them challenge for the league title next season. The Kenyan side have confirmed the Army defender is now their player for the 2020/21 season.

"Mitima is now our player after signing a two-year contract with us," Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa told Goal on Tuesday.

"He is an experienced defender who will help in tightening our back four; his signing is good news to us and the fans at large because he will strengthen the team.

"He is landing in the country on Wednesday [September 16] to join the team."

The Congolese businessman once again reiterated his desire to see the team win the KPL title for the first time since 2009.

"We want to have a competitive squad made of quality players for the new season," Kalekwa continued.

"The league title is top of our priority and it is the reason why we are going for players who can help us achieve that."

The Kenyan outfit paid Ksh 1 million to get the services of the defender.

On Monday, Batoto ba Mungu confirmed the arrival of experienced striker Paul Muigai Kiongera.

"We have signed Kiongera, the deal is complete and he will be our player for the next two years with an option of extending it," Kalekwa said at the time.

"Kiongera is an experienced player who is giving the team a different dimension in attack. We have young players who have talent but lack experience, and Kiongera compliments them with that."

Defender Michael Kibwage has also agreed on a deal in principle to play for the Nairobi-based side.

"It is true, we have reached an agreement with Sofapaka and soon we will make it official," Kibwage told Goal.

"I am just waiting for the team to honour certain conditions and we will be good to go. But it is not a big deal, the most important thing is that we have reached an agreement and we will be working together [in the 2020/21 season]."

When reached for comment, Kalekwa shed more light on the deal saying it is done.

"Kibwage will be joining us, we will be unveiling him in a couple of days," the businessman added.

"We have agreed on a two-year contract with the player and we are happy to have finally managed to convince him to join us.