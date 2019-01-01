Isaac Kipyegon returns as AFC Leopards name team to face Kitale Transfoc

Kipyegon was serving a one match suspension after picking a red card in the league defeat to Tusker

AFC has named a strong squad to face Kitale Transfoc in the FKF .

Striker Vincent Oburu will lead the attack with Eric Bakame standing between the sticks.

Isaac Kipyegon who missed the last league match due to suspension, has been drafted into the starting squad alongside Denis Sikhayi, Abdalla Salim, Isaac Oduro while Brian Marita and Whyvonne Isuzza will man the midfield.

AFC Leopards XI: Eric Bakame, Denis Sikhayi, Isaac Kipyegon, Abdalla Salim, Isaac Oduro, David Ochieng, Brian Marita, Whyvonne Isuzza, Wayi Yeka Tatuwe, Eugene Mukangula, Vincent Oburu.

Reserves: Owade Ezekiel, Mainge Yusuf, Majid Victor, Kaheza Marcel, Okaka Aziz, Achuka Clarke, Owiti Jaffrey.