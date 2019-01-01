Isaac Kipyegon of AFC Leopards leads list of suspended players for round 18

The first leg of the Kenyan Premier League is set to conclude this weekend

Several teams will miss their key players ahead of the final match of the KPL first leg scheduled for this weekend.

AFC will have to do without the services of defender Isaac Kipyegon when they face in their next assignment. The former player was sent off during the team's 2-1 win against FC last weekend.

Midfielder Boniface Muchiri will also sit out of the brewers' game against for the same reason. Shield Cup winners will play without the services of their influential midfielder Sven Yidah.

Yidah has already accumulated a total of five yellow cards meaning he has to serve a one match ban.

Kisumu-based side will miss defender Junior Mukhisa against Sugar for the aforementioned reason, same as Coastal-based side that is set to face minus Brian Otieno.