Isaac Kipyegon of AFC Leopards leads list of suspended players for round 18
Several teams will miss their key players ahead of the final match of the KPL first leg scheduled for this weekend.
AFC Leopards will have to do without the services of defender Isaac Kipyegon when they face Sofapaka in their next assignment. The former Zoo Kericho player was sent off during the team's 2-1 win against Tusker FC last weekend.
Midfielder Boniface Muchiri will also sit out of the brewers' game against Ulinzi Stars for the same reason. Shield Cup winners Kariobangi Sharks will play Nzoia Sugar without the services of their influential midfielder Sven Yidah.
Yidah has already accumulated a total of five yellow cards meaning he has to serve a one match ban.
Kisumu-based side Western Stima will miss defender Junior Mukhisa against Chemelil Sugar for the aforementioned reason, same as Coastal-based side Bandari that is set to face Sony Sugar minus Brian Otieno.