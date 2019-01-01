Is Tom Juma the main target for impending changes at AFC Lepards?

A top source reveals to Goal that Ingwe are keen to make changes in the technical bench and playing unit

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma could be on his way out of the club.

A highly placed source within the Den has exclusively hinted to Goal that Juma and a few players have been marked for the eminent exit The administrator and the players in question are being accused of sabotage.

"I can authoritatively reveal to you that Juma will be leaving soon, it is a decision that has been reached.

"We want unity in the team and if someone thinks otherwise or does things that can jeopardize the team then we have no choice but to let that person leave."

When reached for comment, Juma denied the accusations saying he has been at the forefront in helping Ingwe bounce back from the poor results.

"That is new to me, no one has told me anything. I have been doing my best to help this team and I am shocked to learn of those accusations. If they want to fire me on different grounds then it is okay, but I love this team and I have not considered to quit."

This comes amid reports that the team is considering Stanley Okumbi, Abdallah Juma and Francis Baraza for the role of assistant coach.