Is the Wazito FC project crumbling already?

The top-tier new boys are struggling just six games into the new season, and their lofty ambitions may need to be recalibrated

In June this year, Wazito FC were on top of the world, having just won the 2018/19 National Super League title after accumulating 81 points.



It was the second time they were making it to the Kenyan Premier League, following an ill-fated 2018 campaign. Then under Frank Ouna, the club dropped into the second tier, faced tough financial struggles, and then saw the coach depart for .



In contrast to the initial campaign in the top flight, this season, under Fred Ambani, the club have had financial stability, inventive tacticians, plush training facilities and supportive senior management...or so it had seemed.



Four months down the line, it appears as though the empire built by tycoon Ricardo Badoer is crumbling even before completion. After spending close to 10 million shillings on new players ahead of the new campaign, the moneybags are currently languishing in 13th position with just six points, after winning one, drawing three and losing two of their opening six games.





As usual, the blame has been placed on the technical bench, and both Technical Director Stanley Okumbi and head coach Ambani have been dismissed, with the latter replaced by Melis Medo.



Reports have it that Okumbi and Ambani had fallen out, and prior to last weekend’s 4-2 loss to Kakamega , the two allegedly had a heated argument on team selection.

While the former was on the touchline alongside Abdalla Hamisi shouting instructions to the players, the latter was seated with the fans serving a suspension owing to his sending off in the 2-2 draw against in Wazito’s earlier game.



Despite the internal fighting, former international midfielder Francis Xavier believes firing the duo was not the right decision.



“Okumbi is experienced, and it explains the reason behind his role at the club,” Xavier told Goal on Tuesday. "Ambani is an experienced coach as well, having led the team to promotion.





"Many players were bought, and sometimes it needs time for the team to gel," he added. "Even if there were fall-outs at the club, I do not think it warranted their sackings."



AFC legend Charles Okwemba thinks along the same lines, but with a slightly different opinion.

“[Ricardo Badoer] piles unnecessary pressure on the technical bench and players to perform," the former midfielder told Goal on Tuesday. "[Badoer's] attitude is not welcome in modern-day football and it should be tamed, but when the results are not coming your way, the coach will be held responsible and, on some occasions, sacking is the only option for most club owners."



So, where did it go wrong for Wazito, who were intending to take the top tier by a storm?

The club have recruited some top talent, and while their ambitious visions may not have been realised this term, few were expecting them to struggle so profoundly.

Xavier believes that the takeover by Badoer has affected the club's focus, and undermined some of the qualities they demonstrated in the second tier.





“The club was overexcited after getting money; they lost focus and went for established players who might not have the hunger to push the club forward," he continued. "Instant success was what was installed in the minds of the players regardless of the situation.



“Even after the start of the season, the management did not sit and set a long-term target, players were brought in to help the team become successful overnight, and that is where the problem is."

Okwemba also believes that the nature of the signings made has also hindered the club.



“[Wazito] went for big names with experience without serious consideration of their form," he continued. "They were flattered by what they could get in the market, and do not be surprised with the number of players who might be released during the mid-season transfer window.”



For former Shabana head coach Gilbert Selebwa, continuity was needed, and it is the reason why they've not had the best start to the campaign.





“Overhauling the team which had won the promotion battle was the main mistake," the tactician told Goal. "Continuity is key in any football team and letting go of the players who had done the donkey work was a bad idea."



So, what is the way forward for the Kenyan Premier League newbies?

“Now that they have decided to fire the technical bench, let them hire a qualified tactician and be patient,” Xavier advises. “Football is not about quick fixes; it needs patience and objectivity.

"It is a process that might take time to materialize or maybe, if you are lucky, you will get instant results. Wazito should stick to their initial plan of developing players now that they have the resources.”





Selebwa feels the pressure by the owner as well as the fans should be reduced for the players to give their best on the pitch.



"A lot was expected from the team, the objective of winning the league is not realistic and the pressure by the big boss [Ricardo Badoer] is not helping at all," he concluded. "In this environment, the players cannot grind out positive results for the team because of the pressure placed on their shoulders.”



Now under Medo, Wazito have the chance to make a fresh start, and to prove that their ambitious project can still be realised.