Is Kimanzi sacrificial lamb in never-ending Harambee Stars coaching circus?

The former Mathare United man is the latest coach to be shown the exit door, but was he sacrificed on an FKF whim?

No one was expecting it, the news filtered in on a day was marking Mashujaa Day, a holiday set aside to remember those who contributed towards the country’s independence.

It was short and clear; the Football Kenya Federation had parted ways with Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi and part of his technical bench.

“Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi and part of his backroom staff have left the national team by mutual consent,” FKF said in a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno and obtained by Goal.

The former coach had just led Kenya to a 2-1 win against Zambia during a friendly in Fifa international break, and no one expected that the man who had secured such a resounding result, secured after the country had stayed in the cold without playing football for over six months owing to Covid-19, would be fired.

The 44-year-old tactician had overseen ten matches since he was promoted from his assistant role to replace Frenchman Sebastien Migne on August 19, 2019, and out of the matches he handled, he managed five wins and lost only two with the rest ending in a draw.

With such a strong record, why the change of guard at the national team?

FKF President Nick Mwendwa has maintained the two parties parted ways on mutual consent and that there was nothing sinister in the decision they took.

“We met with the coach and agreed to part ways,” Mwendwa told Goal. “I don’t have anything to add on top of that, just read the statement we released and it has explained everything on why we have parted ways with Kimanzi.”

Kimanzi has also maintained that apart from being told FKF was keen to restructure the national team, he was not given the main reason why they were asked to leave.

“I was called in a meeting alongside [assistant coach] Zedekiah Otieno on Monday,” Kimanzi told Goal on Tuesday. “In the meeting, the president [Mwendwa] told us that we are being released because there is some technical restructuring going on.

"So we had to leave, but we were not given a reason for our sacking.”

Kimanzi continued: “I do not remember falling out with the Federation, or maybe there could have been a problem which we are not aware of.”

Have FKF sacrificed Kimanzi?

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula opines that FKF have decided to sacrifice the former coach to distract from other issues within the federation.

“Where on earth have you ever seen a performing coach being fired?” Shimanyula posed a question to Goal. “[Kimanzi] was the best performing coach up until today when they decided to fire him and they [FKF] are now hiding from something, he did not deserve to be sacked, he has done a good job.

“Just the other day, he managed to beat a Zambia side which was full of professional players, while Kenya fielded local-based players, who had not even played for the last six months, he only had a week to prepare the team and went ahead to win 2-1, so why should such a coach be fired?”

Shimanyula continued: “For me, I will confidently say that Kimanzi has been sacrificed because I am told the federation was not happy with him being around the team, they are saying he was being used to spy on information from the federation and take it to their rivals during the election campaign.”

But was it the right time to sack Kimanzi?

Mike Kisaghi, who played for the national team in the late 90s, argues the move will have an impact on the team’s next assignments where they are due to play Comoros in a double-header in November.

“It was not the right time, because the players had started to bond well with [Kimanzi] and he was also getting along well with the players,” Kisaghi told Goal. “It is the worst decision if you ask me, they should not have fired him. Of course, coaches come and go, but for Kimanzi, I don’t think he had done something to guarantee his exit.”

Kisaghi continued: “Maybe there are other things we don’t know which may have contributed to the two parties falling out, I will still say Kimanzi was the right coach to see Kenya through the Afcon qualifiers.”

What next for Harambee Stars?

FKF have already confirmed a new coach will be appointed on Wednesday to take charge, and Goal understand they are thinking of giving the job to Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, who guided Kenya to the 2004 Afcon finals held in .

Other coaches interviewed alongside Mulee include Stanley Okumbi, Francis Baraza, Musa Otieno, and Twahir Muhiddin.

However, a source within the federation confirmed the appointment of Mulee by stating: “We are set to unveil ‘Ghost’ after doing away with Kimanzi, the ceremony will be held on tomorrow [Wednesday] and he will be given a free hand to pick his backroom staff,” the source told Goal.

When reached for comment, Mulee told Goal he was not aware of the appointment, but confirmed he had been approached to take over the mantle.

“I am just getting the information from you [on being appointed as Kenya coach],” Mulee told Goal. “But what I can tell you is that federation officials contacted me on Sunday asking if I am available to take over the mantle but I told them I cannot talk about a job, which already has a person.”

However, when Goal told him Kimanzi had been fired and the seat was now vacant, Mulee said: “Let us wait and see, for now, I don’t know anything about the job.”

As FKF move to replace Kimanzi, it is worth noting that a total of 42 coaches (based on the available records) – local and foreign – have handled Harambee Stars since Englishman Ray Bachelor, who was the first tactician in 1961.

This begs the question, for how long will the new coach last without FKF looking elsewhere again?