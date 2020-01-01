Is it Yanga SC or Simba SC? Kenya international Akumu decides

The Kaizer Chiefs player, however, insists he is currently happy in the PSL and has not considered making a move

international Anthony Akumu says he does not mind playing for either Simba SC or Yanga SC in future as long as they match his demands.

The lanky midfielder has been on the rise and he is currently with South African giants . It is for this reason that the two sworn rivals in the Mainland League have shown interest in the player.

"To be honest, I do not mind playing for either Yanga or Simba," Akumu told Goal when asked about a possible move to Tanzania.

"These are respectable teams in the region with history and ambition. They have a massive following as well and any player would wish to play for them.

"But it depends on the offer that comes with it. The team that comes with a good offer and matches my targets and ambitions then I will not hesitate; it does not matter whether it is Simba or Yanga.

"But as it stands, I am okay and happy at my current team."

Earlier on, the 26-year-old had stated he might consider leaving the if a better offer comes his way. Some felt his close relationship with Timu ya Wananchi official Hersi Said might play a role in his decision.

"I know [Hersi Said] well and I have no problem if he gives me an offer to join Yanga SC," Akumu said.

"The main thing is reaching an understanding, especially on personal terms because I don't want to remain here [at Kaizer Chiefs] for a long time.

"The league is big, same as the team I am playing for; however, it is not an excuse for not leaving for another team if I get a better offer."

The Kenya international has in the past played for Zambian giants Zesco United and Sudanese outfit Al Khartoum.

Akumu was part of the Kenya team that defeated Zambia 2-1 in an international friendly match played on October 9 at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi.

He was also in the squad that played Comoros in the Group G of the double-header.

However, he did not play as Harambee Stars drew the first game 1-1 before falling 2-1 away in Moroni.