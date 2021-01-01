Is ‘Ghost’ Mulee trying to build Harambee Stars without Wanyama?

The Kenya squad was named with the captain's name missing out, but could it mark his end from national team duties?

On Friday, March 20, Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee named his provisional squad of 28 players for the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Egypt and Togo.

Kenya will start the two-legged campaign with a clash against the Pharaohs on March 25 at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, before they travel away to face the Sparrowhawks on March 29 in Lome.

However, what caught the attention of many Kenyans from the list released by the tactician, is the absence of midfielder and captain Victor Wanyama.

Though other players - winger Ayub Timbe, striker Jesse Were, goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, midfielders Ismael Gonzalez, Eric Johanna and Johana Omolo, and defender Brian Mandela - were also left out, the absence of Wanyama raised eyebrows amongst the fans.

Wanyama has 60 caps since he started his journey with the national team at the age of 15 in May 2007 against Nigeria, and his vast experience playing in the midfield and turning out for top teams in Europe, among them Tottenham Hotspur in England, has always guaranteed him a slot in the national team.

However, in a shocking move, ‘Ghost’ Mulee had other ideas, naming a squad without the midfielder, who currently turns out for Major League Soccer club CF Montreal.

Efforts by Goal to understand the reason behind the decision from the coach himself bore no fruits as our calls went unanswered.

Is Mulee looking beyond Wanyama?

According to a source within the Football Kenya Federation, who did not want to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter at hand, Wanyama was left out of the squad because he had only started his pre-season training with Montreal in Florida ahead of the new season.

“We spoke to Wanyama’s club but they were not ready to release the player for the two matches,” the source told Goal. “The club requested us to give him time to train with the team and also give him time to get to understand the philosophies of the new coach after Thierry Henry left the club.

“We did our best to have Wanyama travel for the two matches but Montreal were not ready to listen to us, we had to look elsewhere, and what I can promise you, the door is not closed for Wanyama, the door is wide open for him to play for the national team and I know he will be considered for upcoming matches.”

On two occasions, one case against Wanyama and another against striker Michael Olunga, FKF have always threatened to report teams to Fifa if they turn down request to release players during the Fifa break, but the silence which followed Wanyama’s case, if indeed Montreal were not willing to release the player, has now raised more questions about his future for the national team.

Why did FKF not threaten or report Montreal to Fifa if indeed, they are the ones who refused to release the player?

Is Wanyama past the national team?

In 2019, after Kenya were bundled out of the Afcon tournament in Egypt, where they were pooled alongside Tanzania, Algeria, and Senegal, Mulee, who was then a radio and TV pundit, was among the people, who bashed the player for a dismal performance.

Mulee, alongside another former Harambee Stars coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno, questioned Wanyama’s leadership abilities after the team returned home with only one win – beating neighbours Tanzania 3-2, after losing 2-0 to Algeria in the opener and then losing 3-0 against Senegal in the final group match.

It was during the Senegal match when Mulee took exception with Wanyama’s display, as well as his leadership skills, by stating as quoted by Nairobi News: “He [Wanyama] wasn’t at his best in the last three games going by the performance he put out there.

"He was a very average player. I expected more from him as a captain on the field in terms of organising the team, but again I didn’t see much of that, the team lacked leadership. I know his nature is that of a quiet player and perhaps that doesn’t suit a captain.”

His sentiments were then echoed by former Gor Mahia legend Otieno, who took charge of the national team between 2010 and 2011.

“Just as the coach ['Ghost'] has said, [Wanyama] doesn’t fit to be a captain. Maybe he was given the role because of his profile, the team lacks a leader, one who commands respect from both the players and the technical bench, someone capable of marshaling the team on and off the pitch, someone with leadership qualities.”

If you rewind the sentiments by ‘Ghost’ Mulee and look at the current situation the writing could be on the wall for Wanyama.

According to former Gor Mahia keeper Mike Kisaghi, Wanyama is still a good player, who deserves a place in the national team.

“Sometimes we all go through difficult times and Wanyama is not an exception, he might have played badly at the Afcon in Egypt but that is a gone case for now,” Kisaghi told Goal. “Kenya still needs a strong player to boss our midfield and with Wanyama we are sorted in that position.

“I don’t think ‘Ghost’ has decided to do away with him, I don’t think so because we need his services, he can create and score as well so that is the kind of player we deserve in the squad but again I know age is catching up with him now…but still it is not the time to send him to retire from national team duties.”

When all said and done, ‘Ghost’ Mulee opted for a midfield with three new rookies – Kevin Simiyu, Danson Chetambe, and James Mazembe – and may have made a rod for his own back.

However, whatever the result from the two matches, the burning question Kenyans want to know is the fate of Wanyama; is he still part of the team or his goose already cooked?