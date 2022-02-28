Is forming Normalization Committee way forward for FKF and Kenyan football?

The decision by world governing body Fifa to suspend football activities in the country has brought confusion in the game.

On Thursday, the world governing body confirmed they had suspended all football-related activities in the country indefinitely citing government interference after they moved to dissolve the FKF office headed by Nick Mwendwa and appointed a caretaker committee to oversee the game for the next six months.

While the committee has already served for four months, Fifa insists they want the Kenyan government to reinstate the Mwendwa-led office. However, Kenya through Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed has maintained they will not reinstate the status quo as ordered by Fifa until they put FKF house in order.

GOAL have sought an interview with former FKF President Sam Nyamweya, who feels the only way now to help resurrect Kenyan football is by Fifa, stakeholders, and the government coming together to form a normalization committee.

What did Nyamweya say?

“On Thursday last week, the world soccer governing body Fifa as expected announced the suspension of Kenya from international football due to what it termed as government interference,” Nyamweya told GOAL on Monday.

“Granted, the Kenya government had no option but to take action on the federation which was leading Kenyan football in the wrong direction. And as one of the key stakeholders in Kenyan football, I totally support the action taken by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed in disbanding the federation national executive in November.

“I also support the position as her action was within the laws of the land to which the federation has subscribed to. We all know how we found ourselves in this situation, but it is my opinion we will find a lasting solution to this quagmire.

“As it is, the caretaker committee has been running the sport since being appointed by the CS in November, but time is running out and they need to put everything in order before the six-month period they were given lapses.

“At least the FKF Premier League has been running well same as the lower leagues, but the caretaker committee now needs to ensure all the leagues especially at the county level are harmonised.”

‘Caretaker should reach out to stakeholders’

Nyamweya continued: “The caretaker committee also needs to reach out to stakeholders and start drafting a constitution that aligns itself with the sports act as well as Fifa and Caf statutes and is acceptable to all the stakeholders.

“Further, I now urge the Sports CS to initiate structured engagement with Fifa which will see the formation of a Normalisation Committee that will take over from the caretaker committee which Fifa is not comfortable with.

“It is the Normalisation committee that will work towards setting the stage for fresh elections to usher in new officials after fine-tuning the constitution. With the qualifiers to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers just weeks away, we may find ourselves locked out if we do not move fast to engage Fifa and Caf.”

Nyamweya has further supported the hard stand by the Kenyan government not to reinstate Mwendwa and his team to office by stating: “But the CS even in engaging with both Fifa and Caf should not allow herself to be coerced into submission to reinstate the Nick [Mwendwa] led executive in office.

“We remain in total support of the CS in all her efforts to bring sanity to football and hand football back to the stakeholders who have the game at their heart.”

The suspension in Kenya means Fifa will not recognise the outcome of the ongoing FKF Premier League, referees will not be allowed to officiate Fifa and Caf sanctioned matches and it will also affect Kenyan players for both internal and cross-border transfers.