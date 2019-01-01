Is coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo heading to KCB?

'Pamzo' was released by the mailmen following what the club termed as poor results

Immediate former Posta Rangers coach Sammy Omollo Pamzo could be heading to KCB.

According to reports, Pamzo could take up the place of assistant coaches Elvis Ayany Ezekiel Akwana who were both suspended alongside Captain Dennis Orenge for ‘gross misconduct’.

Reports indicate that Pamzo is being considered to replace any of the two. 'Pamzo' was released by the mailmen following what the club termed as poor results.

The Bankers have been struggling since their promotion to the top tier and after six rounds, they are placed second last in the log with just two points.