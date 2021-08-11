Broke Gor Mahia: Is Miheso the next to leave outgoing champions?

K'Ogalo have not found it easy financially and have missed paying salaries for several months, which has led to some players leaving

Gor Mahia are set to lose Clifton Miheso on a free transfer after his contract with the club expired.

The midfielder has been a key player for the team since joining them in 2019 from the National Super League side Kenya Police.

He has been diligently serving the outgoing Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions and was part of the squad that played in the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup preliminary rounds.

Why is Miheso leaving?

"Last Sunday, Miheso became a free agent after the expiry of his contract with Gor Mahia," a source close to the player told Goal on Wednesday.

"He is at liberty to negotiate with other teams since the suffering at the club has been too much. They have gone several months without salaries and the signing fee has not been settled as well.

"Many offers have come his way and I believe he will be in another team when the transfer window officially opens."

'He is negotiating with the club'

When reached for comment, Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo conceded Miheso is out of contract but negotiations are in place with the management to extend his stay.

"It is not a secret, we all know Miheso is out of contract with the club," the former Posta Rangers coach told Goal.

"But he is negotiating with the club about the teams and the possibility of extending it. But I cannot comment further on the issue because it is managerial.

"We all know Miheso is a quality player and would love to have him beyond this season."

Who has left Gor Mahia?

So far, the Kenyan heavyweights have parted ways with their former captain Kenneth Muguna and defender Charles Momanyi.

The former has joined Tanzania Mainland League side Azam FC on a two-year contract. For Momanyi, he has a deal in principle with Tusker FC to join them for the new campaign.

The Brewers will be representing the country in the Caf Champions League next season.