Is Celtic's James Forrest missing out on a TOTY card the biggest crime in FIFA 19?

The Scotsman had an excellent season but was snubbed in the latest Ultimate Team promotion with Rangers' James Tavernier receiving a card instead.

With FIFA 20 now announced, this is the final stretch of Ultimate Team content. The Team of the Season (TOTS) event has been going on for the last few weeks and the final squad was recently revealed with the Rest of the World team, handing out cards to players from the remaining leagues.

However, with so many leagues there were always going to be a few good players missing out and some FIFA fans are particularly annoyed about the omission of 's James Forrest.

The Scotsman had an incredible season, playing a huge part in his club's Scottish Premier League title win with 11 goals and nine assists which earned him the PFA Player of the Year award as well as three inform cards and a Man of the Match card on FIFA 19. Yet, the SPL only received one TOTS card, which was handed to James Tavernier of Celtic's bitter rivals .

To be fair, Tavernier was also fully deserving of an upgrade considering the defender's remarkable tally of 17 goals and 20 assists in all competitions this season. The right-back's new card has now overtaken Forrest's MOTM card as the highest-rated SPL card on FIFA 19 Ultimate Team and is selling for about 40,000 coins in the FUT market.

While Tavernier had a very good season, it seems odd that Forrest wasn't included too. Some fans speculated that the snub was due to Celtic's partnership with FIFA's video game rival Pro Evolution Soccer.

However, that conspiracy theory doesn't hold up as Rangers are also partnered with the Konami game. The entire league is partnered with PES though which may be why the SPL only received one TOTS card.

And Scottish fans should perhaps count themselves lucky as some leagues didn't receive any blue cards, including 's Hyundai A-League. That decision upset some fans who had been hoping for an upgrade to pacey golden boot winner Roy Krishna who scored 18 goals last season.

Meanwhile, Greece champions FC received two TOTS cards with Varela and Vierinha. With so many leagues in FIFA now it appears it's harder than ever for EA to balance the ROTW TOTS - maybe it's time for an expansion to the FUT promotion?