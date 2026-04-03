The Republic of Ireland national team is hoping to persuade Chelsea striker Liam Delap to play for them. The 23-year-old striker has so far represented England at youth level.

Delap has played at virtually every level of the English youth teams, from Under-15s to Under-21s. However, during the last international break, the young striker was not called up by manager Thomas Tuchel.

Ireland narrowly missed out on the World Cup last Thursday after losing to the Czech Republic on penalties following a 2-2 draw. PSV goalkeeper Matej Kovár became the hero by saving two penalties.

Ireland are now trying to persuade the Chelsea player to switch his international allegiance and choose them, just as his father Rory Delap did previously, who ultimately played thirteen international matches for The Green Army. John O’Shea, Rory’s former teammate and assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland, has, according to the English newspaper The Sun, been in contact with Rory regarding his son.

O’Shea said: “As they say, it’s up to Liam. Let’s wait and see.” The Republic of Ireland manager, Heimir Hallgrímsson, also emphasised that the decision lies entirely with Liam Delap himself.

"He hasn’t played for England yet and it doesn’t look like he’ll be taking part in the World Cup; in fact, that seems a long way off, but ultimately the decision is his," the manager explained.

Delap had a difficult start to his career at Chelsea following his €35 million transfer from Ipswich Town, who were relegated to the Championship last summer. The former Manchester City player suffered a hamstring injury at the start of the season and has scored just two goals in 32 matches. The previous season at Ipswich, Delap scored 12 goals in 37 Premier League matches.