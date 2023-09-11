How to buy Inter vs Milan tickets

Here’s all the information you’ll need to know about how you can pick up a seat at Derby della Madonnina this season

Few soccer rivalries ignite passion quite like the Milan derby. For as long as Lombardy has loved the beautiful game, Inter and Milan have fought for dominance across the region, serving up a slew of dramatic spectacles in the Derby della Madonnina over the decades.

The highly-anticipated fixture has been played since 1909, when Milan won a 3-2 encounter in the Italian Football Championship, and has taken in competitions home and away, including last season’s UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Even with the dominance of teams such as Juventus and the re-emergence of old powers like Napoli over the past quarter-century, no game in Italian football seizes the imagination quite like the Milan derby, played almost exclusively at the pair’s joint cathedral of sport, Stadio Giuseppe Meazza - best known as San Siro.

But just how can you get your hands on tickets and take in a piece of true football history? GOAL talks you through your options for snagging a seat to see Inter versus Milan, including where to look and how much they will cost you.

How to get Inter vs. Milan tickets

As one of the most in-demand fixtures not only on the regular Serie A calendar but across domestic sport worldwide, tickets are frequently in extraordinary demand for the Milan derby and can be difficult to get your hands on.

With virtually all such games taking place at San Siro, which boasts an impressive capacity of 80,018, there is certainly no shortage of seats available, but fans are still likely to be hard-pressed to find their berth, given the finite number of tickets that will be available to supporters.

However, you may be able to obtain tickets through two official vendors - Inter’s official ticket portal and Milan’s official ticket portal.

In addition, you may wish to explore secondary resale options, with StubHub a viable alternative to purchase ticketing through. Remember to ensure you read the terms and conditions before you make a purchase, and that you buy from a trusted source.

Furthermore, you can sign up to both Inter and Milan’s respective mailing lists, to ensure you are among the first to know about updates regarding ticket sales for Derby della Madonnina this season.

Inter vs. Milan ticket prices

Right now, prices remain unlisted for the upcoming Derby della Madonnina fixtures on official club sites, however, StubHub has limited resale ticket availability, with prices starting at €‎275.00.

Remember, there may well be fluctuations depending on demand, and prices are subject to change at the club’s discretion. You can also study resale options, such as through StubHub, but be aware costs here may also shift around the list price.

Inter vs. Milan fixtures for 2023-24 season

As fixtures stand, Inter and Milan will meet twice for the Derby della Madonnina this season in Serie A, with both encounters set to be played at their shared ground of San Siro. The first encounter, with Inter as the nominal home team, will be played on September 16, 2023, while the second will take place on April 21, 2024.

The games will mark the 238th and 239th official competitive meetings between the pair, and the 309th and 310th games overall. Last season, the pair met on five different occasions across three competitions; twice in Serie A, once in the Supercoppa Italiana, and twice in the UEFA Champions League. With the exception of the first game in Serie A, which Milan claimed, Inter prevailed in every other clash.

Inter vs. Milan upcoming fixtures

Date Stadium Price September 16, 2023 San Siro €275.00+ April 21, 2024 San Siro €185.00+

FAQs

When do tickets go on sale?

Regular tickets for the Derby della Madonnina between Inter and Milan will go on sale shortly before each fixture takes place. With demand expected to be high for both games, GOAL recommends keeping a close eye on the respective ticket portals and social media channels for both clubs.

Where can I buy tickets?

Fans looking to buy tickets for the Derby della Madonnina between Inter and Milan can purchase them from official club ticket portals, which are respectively available at inter.it/en/tickets and singletickets.acmilan.com/en.

Additionally, supporters can consider secondary resale sites, such as StubHub, in order to explore further options for purchasing their seat at San Siro for either clash this season.

How can I increase my chances of getting tickets?

The strongest way to increase your chances of getting Derby della Madonnina tickets between Inter and Milan is to ensure that you remain up to date with all updates from both clubs over the fixture. While the majority of tickets will have already been allocated to season pass holders, fans can still obtain an individual match stub.

Keep close tabs on the club’s social media channels, and ensure you stay alert to official ticket portals to keep informed on ticket availability for both editions of the Derby della Madonnina this season.

Can I purchase Inter vs. Milan tickets online?

You can indeed purchase tickets for the Derby della Madonnina between Inter and Milan online. In fact, the majority, if not full allocation, of tickets made available to supporters will be exclusively online ahead of each game this season.

Log in to the official club ticket portals to remain updated on availability, or you can take a look at your secondary resale options through StubHub to try and find a seat that’s right for you.

How early should I buy Inter vs. Milan tickets to secure good seats?

With the Derby della Madonnina subject to impressive pent-up demand every season, supporters are often lucky to secure any seat, let alone a good one. However, if you hope to obtain the best spot you can for the clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid, then we recommend looking to make your purchase as early as possible.

Keep updated through club social media channels and official ticket portals to stay on top of potential purchases for the Derby della Madonnina.

Are Inter vs. Milan tickets available at the stadium on match days?

While some fixtures may have tickets available on the day at the stadium box office in Serie A, the Derby della Madonnina is not one of them. Anticipation is so high for the Milan derby, the game will typically sell out far in advance of kick-off.

That means you will need to purchase your ticket ahead of the game, either through online channels such as official ticket portals or through a secondary resale site such as StubHub.

Are Inter vs. Milan tickets available for international fans?

International fans are able to purchase tickets for the Derby della Madonnina between Inter and Milan the same way domestic fans do, through channels such as official ticket portals and secondary resale sites like StubHub.

Final Words

The overwhelming demand for tickets to the Derby della Madonnina means fans who do not have season tickets for Inter or Milan will likely struggle to get tickets through the official channels.

However, if they are willing to be patient or consider secondary resale options, fans will still be able to get their hands on a ticket for the game and ensure they take part in football history.