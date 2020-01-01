Insigne celebrates with Maradona shirt after scoring for Napoli

The Argentine icon cemented himself as a hero in Naples after his stunning success in Serie A

captain Lorenzo Insigne celebrated a fine free-kick on Sunday by pulling out and kissing a Diego Maradona shirt in an emotional tribute to the Argentine legend.

Maradona past away on Wednesday from a heart attack at the age of 60 with the football world quickly paying their respects.

Having steered Napoli to two titles, plus three other pieces of silverware, Maradona secured iconic status at the Stadio San Paolo with talks the venue could now even be named after him.

The Italian side donned No.10 shirts in honour of their legend on Thursday in their 2-0 win over Rijeka and Insigne made sure to celebrate his strike on Sunday against in special fashion.

After the game was stopped during the 10th minute, where players stopped and applauded in honour of Maradona, Insigne would then step up in the 30th to fire home a delightful opener and made the most of his celebration.

Prior to the match, the Napoli captain was also pictured placing flowers at a section of the San Paolo that donned a picture of Maradona.

Tributes for Maradona have come from all over the world in recent days but perhaps the most high-profile tribute was made by Lionel Messi on Sunday after he scored in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Osasuna.

Messi, who was managed by Diego Maradona during his stint in charge of the national team, celebrated his 73rd minute strike by revealing a Newell's Old Boys jersey with Maradona's number on the back.

Antoine Griezmann admitted after the match that Messi had kept his planned gesture a secret.

"We didn't know what Messi had prepared to honour Maradona," Griezmann said. "It was a beautiful surprise."

Taking to social media after Maradona's passing, Messi was quick to point out that the Argentine legend will never be forgotten.

"A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal," Messi posted on Instagram.

"I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends."