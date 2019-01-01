Inkoom eyes Ghana return ahead of 2019 Afcon

Coach Appiah could face selection headache for the upcoming continental tournament, with a couple of old faces knocking at the door

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom is hoping for an opportunity to return to the national team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after signing for Bulgarian First League side Dunav Russe until end of the season.

The 29-year-old has been out of the Black Stars for almost two years following a Fifa suspension from all football-related activities for failing to settle outstanding debts owed to his former agent.

However, with a return to active football at Dunav, Inkoom believes he could play a role in Ghana's campaign at the 2019 Afcon.

"I'm always available to help if the coach is convinced that I'm doing well and wants me to join the team," Inkoom told Fox FM.

"I am ready to come and help especially in the upcoming Afcon. We need the trophy this time and I have played in the competition before so obviously I have a lot to bring on board. However, I am concentrating on hitting top form at club side following what happened and I hope for the best," he added.

With a game to spare against Kenya in the qualifiers, the Black Stars have booked their place in the tournament holding in Egypt next June.

Inkoom was a member of Ghana's team that reached the final of the 2010 Afcon. He boasts of 46 caps and a goal.