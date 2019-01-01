Injury rules Ronaldo out of final Juventus pre-season friendly

The 34-year-old will play no part in the practice match at Villar Perosa on Wednesday and will train alone in the coming days

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in an intra-squad practice match at Villar Perosa on Wednesday, have confirmed.

Juve are putting the finishing touches to their preparations for the new campaign, which begins against on August 24.

Maurizio Sarri's side have no more friendlies coming up, but the squad will take part in a practice match at their traditional training camp at Villar Perosa, close to Turin.

One player who will not feature is Ronaldo, who will train with the squad but not participate in the match due to slight fatigue to his left adductor.

Ronaldo's fitness has been monitored closely throughout pre-season, with Sarri electing not to play the 34-year-old in an exhibition match against Team K League in Seoul on July 26, though the former star has featured in Juve's other outings.

Juventus won just one of their International Champions Cup matches, beating on penalties after a 1-1 draw in which Ronaldo scored.

The 34-year-old also found the net in the 3-2 loss to Spurs, and played the majority of the most recent defeat to .

The former star unsurprisingly endeared himself to Juventus fans in his debut season at the club, finishing with 21 league goals and eight assists as his side clinched their eighth successive Serie A title.

Ronaldo also claimed further personal milestones, becoming the first player to win titles in , and , while also winning the inaugural Serie A Most Valuable Player award.

Article continues below

Moreover, the Portuguese international scored his 600th club goal in a 1-1 draw at Inter, as well as his 125th goal, which came after a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the last 16..

Sarri's side have strengthened at the back this summer as they aim to win their ninth successive Serie A title as well as Champions League glory, brining in Mathis de Ligt from , Danilo from and re-signing Gianluigi Buffon from .

The signatures of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot have bolstered the club's midfield, but Sarri will no doubt be heavily reliant on the goalscoring exploits of Ronaldo once again this season.