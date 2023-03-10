Injury adds to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s woes at Chelsea with Raheem Sterling & Reece James also set to miss Leicester clash

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has seen injury add to his woes at Chelsea, while Reece James and Raheem Sterling are also facing enforced absences.

Striker ruled out with knock

Various other senior stars absent

Mudryk ready for return to action

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues will be in Premier League action away at Leicester on Saturday, with confidence beginning to build again at Stamford Bridge following back-to-back wins over Leeds and Borussia Dortmund in domestic and Champions League competition. Aubameyang will, however, play no part against the Foxes – with the Gabonese striker seeing just seven minutes of action since the end of January – while James, Sterling and N’Golo Kante are also likely to sit out the trip to the King Power Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: Potter told reporters when asked for a fitness update on his squad: “Reece has been ill, so hasn't trained today. He won't make the game tomorrow. Raheem had a little feeling in his hamstring, so looking doubtful tomorrow. Aubameyang has a slight problem with his back so he's looking like he'll miss the game. No, N'Golo won't make it. We're looking to build him up.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Aubameyang and co. will be missing against Leicester, January signing Mykhailo Mudryk is ready to return to action. Potter said of the Ukrainian winger: “He comes into the equation. He is a player we believe in a lot. When he arrived, he was in the middle of a pre-season campaign but day by day, he is getting stronger, so there is a chance he can play.” The Blues boss had less positive news on Mason Mount, saying of the England international playmaker – who has been struggling with an issue in his lower abdomen: “He probably needs a little bit more time. He is happy around the place and wants to help the team, that is normal with Mason. He wants the team to win, be injury-free, and play football.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea head into a meeting with Leicester sat 10th in the Premier League table and with the likes of Thiago Silva, Armando Broja and Edouard Mendy already ruled out of their plans on a longer-term basis.