'Injury made me realise how weak I was' - Muguna

The K'Ogalo skipper has also revealed he would like to see a KPL where players are respected and treated professionally

captain Kenneth Muguna has revealed his 2017 thigh injury sustained against Kakamega made him realise how mentally weak he was at the time.

The midfielder has been one of the most consistent players in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) since his breakthrough in the top tier in 2016, when he won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award while at .

"I remember it was my last game at K'Ogalo before joining [Tirana] and unfortunately, I sustained a thigh injury," Muguna told Goal on Monday.

"It was tough on me, any time I tried making a comeback, the injury kept getting worse. During the period, I realised how weak I was mentally - something I had not known before.

"I realised how far I was in my bid to become one of the great players from .

"[The injury] helped me a lot since I am now mentally strong and I know what to do to become a better player."

The 24-year-old midfielder has also revealed his favourite position on the pitch.

"To be honest, I love playing in all positions in midfield be it defensive, creative or holding," Muguna stated.

"The only challenge which affected me was the injury and also adapting, it was not easy but once I have settled, everything has been seamless."

The KPL winner has also revealed what he would love to see in the Kenyan top tier.

"I would like to see players being respected in all aspects, not only at Gor Mahia but all the teams in the league," he continued.

"The level of professionalism has to be high as well, it is something we have failed to achieve.

"There is quality in the KPL, but players are just demotivated by lack of respect and professionalism. They do not give their best on the pitch and they end up lowering the standards of the game.

"If that can change, I am very sure we will see stiff competition in the league, not what we are currently seeing."

Goal understands Muguna's contract with the 18-time league champions expires in July 2021, but he did not reveal whether he will extend it or not.

"I just want to give my best for the team, I am still contracted to Gor Mahia and that is the most important thing."