Injury concerns hit Sony Sugar as trio ruled out of Posta Rangers clash

The Sugar Millers will have to navigate the league tie against the Mailmen without key players due to various reasons

Premier League ( ) side are set to miss three key players for their next match against against Posta .

Striker Derrick Otanga, defender Robert Ayala and goalkeeper Samwel Njau will miss the match at the Kenyatta stadium.

Otanga is expected to be sidelined due to the groin injury that also ruled him out of the previous match against .

Ayala is suffering from a knock and will, therefore, surrender his place as the league enters week 21.

Njau, who made his debut in the last match against Gor Mahia, will remain suspended after he was red-carded during that match.

He was sent off for handling the ball outside the box, a situation that Gor Mahia capitalised on and later scored the winning goal with Sony Sugar down to ten men.

A meeting between the two sides has always yielded few goals, with only seven strikes finding the back of the net in the last six matches between them.

have conceded four goals in those fixtures, while the Millers have only leaked three goals on their side. Two matches have ended with a 0-0 score.

Sony Sugar won the reverse fixture with Daniel Otieno scoring the winner inside added time at the end of the first half.