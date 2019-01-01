Injury concerns for Gor Mahia ahead of the KPL clash with Mount Kenya United

K'Ogalo coach reveals to Goal that he will have to rotate his squad when they face bottom-placed side MKU in a league tie

coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that a number of his key players are struggling with injuries.

Without giving names of the injured players, the Cypriot says he will have to rotate his squad when they take on relegation-threatened Mount United in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Thursday.

“I have a list of players in the treatment table and that is a huge concern for my side. I must work on ways of helping such players recover as we still have a lot of matches to play before the season ends,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“I will have to rotate the squad, rest some players when there is a need to help them freshen up. It is a tough call for me, but I must do that to keep the squad fit and able to see off the remainder of the season.”

Goal understands that defender Charles Momanyi, left-back Shafik Batambuze, midfielder Ernest Wendo and captain Harun Shakava are all struggling with injuries and could miss the tie against MKU.

Oktay has maintained that he will not underrate MKU, who are languishing at the bottom of the 18-team table.

“MKU have a very good squad and against Kakamega in their last match, they played very well and lost by a solitary goal in the last minute," he added.

"That shows you that they are a strong team and underrating them will not be a good thing. We have to play our game and make sure that we defend well at the back.”

K’Ogalo are at top of the KPL table on 49 points, one more than second-placed , who have played three more games.