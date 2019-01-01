Injury boost for Wazito FC as Oswe returns ahead of Tusker showdown

The midfielder had been out of action since their match against Kisumu All-Stars in mid-November but he is available once more

Struggling Wazito FC are set to welcome back midfielder David Oswe for their mid-week clash against at Kenyatta Stadium.

Oswe has been out of action since their 2-0 loss to Kisumu All-Stars at Moi Stadium on November 11 but coach Stewart Hall could field him during their home match against the Brewers.

Oswe was sidelined by a muscle injury and returned to full training last week after missing the matches against , Sugar and .

“[David] Oswe is okay now. He has recovered fully and is available for selection for Wednesday'smatch and we do not have any other injury concern again,” Wazito FC's team physiotherapist Noel Mandi told the club's website.

Wazito, who were beaten by Bandari in their last match, will be up an against a Tusker side which has not been defeated in the last five matches.

Second on the log, Tusker have beaten Kariobangi Sharks 3-1, picked 1-0 wins against Bandari and Posta but drew 1-1 and 2-2 with and respectively.

Article continues below

The newcomers have faltered against the Dockers in a 4-1 match at Mbaraki Stadium, defeated Chemelil Sugar 6-0 and losses to Kisumu All-Stars (2-0) and (2-1) mark their recent outings in KPL.

Coach Robert Matano will be without his top scorer Timothy Otieno who is with the national team in for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup while Wazito will miss defender Johnstone Omurwa, who is away with the Harambee Stars at the same event.