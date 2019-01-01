Injury boost for Bandari as striker Wycliffe Ochomo returns to face Kariobangi Sharks

The former Muhoroni Youth striker believes his return will help the team score more goals and win the remaining matches

forward Wycliffe Ochomo is confident that his return from injury will help the team in the upcoming games.

Ochomo will be available for selection once more when the Dockers face on Sunday.

The Coastal-based side had to fight back twice against Mount United to register a 3-2 win in the last league action and Ochomo, who has five goals to his name in the current campaign, hopes to add sharpness in the team's frontline.

“I would like to thank the teammates, fans, the officials and everyone involved in his in recuperation. Thanks to everyone who wished me well through calls, texts, and Facebook messages. I promise to get back to scoring form once I start playing," said Ochomo.

“I know Bandari has been struggling in front of the goal and now God has answered their prayers, I am back to business."

Bandari's other two players enjoy the same number of goals as the former Muhoroni Youth and Sugar forward. Mwama Yema and Abdalla Hassan all have five to their names. Bandari beat Sharks 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

A 1-0 score has been a common scoreline between the two teams as five out of six matches that have been played before have resulted in such a result with either Bandari or Sharks winning.

The only time the score was different was in their league meeting on July 28, 2018, when Willliam Wadri scored a hat-trick that ensured the Dockers won the match 3-0.