Isaac Success was forced off with an injury in the first half of Sunday’s Serie A fixture between Udinese and Inter Milan.

Some 26 minutes into the game, the Nigeria international was injured by Nicolo Barella while making an attacking move.

After being accessed by the Little Zebras’ medics, it was discovered that he would no longer continue and he was subsequently subbed off for Ignacio Pussetto.

Although Udinese put up a great fight against the visitors, they went into the half-time break with a two-goal deficit with Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez scoring for Simone Inzaghi's men.

More shortly…