Injured Wazito FC defender Ochieng hopes for September return

The club's captain has been out since his knee was operated on four months ago

Wazito FC and Harambee Stars defender Bernard Ochieng is hoping to have fully recovered from a knee injury by September.

Ochieng was injured earlier this year, underwent surgery in March, and hopes he will be healed completely in two months' time.

“The target is to return to full training by September and I believe I will be ready for next season,” Ochieng told the club's website.

“I am doing well. I think the progress has been good and I am looking forward to getting fully fit in the near future.”

The former center-back also detailed how he has been dealing with his recovery from an injury which has kept him out for a considerable length of time.

“Right now, I am working on strengthening my left knee. I am also doing some agility and reaction training so that when I have recovered fully from the injury I do not lag behind in terms of fitness,” he added.

“I think no one told me what to expect after surgery. The pain was unbearable sometimes but slowly by slowly I overcame and I am happy with my current state."

Ochieng has been under the care of the Wazito team of doctors led by physiotherapist Noel Mandi, and feels the doctor has done a great job so far.

“Our team is a special one, after surgery I was assigned a doctor who has been with me throughout and I must admit that he has been very helpful," added the Harambee Star.

"If I didn’t have a doctor especially during this Covid-19 pandemic period, I think things would have been really tough,"

Mandi had given Ochieng a tentative return date in August in an earlier interview.

"Bernard is doing well. I think the recovery has been fast and he is now on rehab," Mandi stated.

Next month he will begin work on strength and fitness, by August he should be able to resume normal training."

Ochieng was among the players who were signed before the 2019/20 season started but did not play regularly enough due to the injury.

Teddy Osok and Ali Hassan are the other players battling injuries.