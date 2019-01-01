Injured star Ishak Belfodil wishes Algeria Afcon success

The 27-year-old has spoken about his exclusion from Djamel Belmadi's squad for the continental competition in Egypt

star Ishak Belfodil has written about the knee injury that ruled him out of the 2019 (Afcon).

Belfodil was one of the notable absentees from the Desert Foxes' squad selected for the biennial showpiece later this month.

He was also one of the outstanding African stars in the German , scoring 16 goals in 28 matches during his debut campaign with Hoffenheim.

During the last league game of the season against on May 18, Belfodil opened the scoring at the Opel Arena in the 12th minute but was forced off 20 minutes later after damaging his knee.

The former Standard Liege and attacker has sent his good wishes to the national team ahead of their 18th Afcon appearance.

"Following a knee injury during the last game of the season, my participation in the Afcon is unfortunately impossible," Belfodil wrote on Instagram.

"I wish my brothers nothing but success at this tournament. My recovery programme has started two weeks ago, to be 100 percent fit for the new season."

After friendly games against Burundi and Mali on June 11 and 16, the Desert Foxes will begin their hunt for a second Afcon title against on June 23.

The North Africans will later wrap up their Group C outings against and on June 27 and July 1 respectively.