Injured Bandari striker Wycliffe Ochomo undergoes a successful surgery

Ochomo is currently the Bandari top-scorer with five goals, all scored after he stepped off the bench

Bandari top scorer Wycliffe Ochomo has undergone a successful surgery from a broken right hand.

Ochomo dislocated his right elbow in the Saturday's Kenyan Premier League match against Kariobangi Sharks, barely ten minutes after he had come in as a second-half substitute as he challenged for an aerial duel.

But Bandari’s top scorer with five goals so far this season is set to start a long rehabilitation journey after a successful operation in Nairobi.

“Ochomo successfully underwent surgery and is working closely with our physicians and team doctors to get back to the pitch,” Bandari said in a statement. 

The injury would be a big blow for the league leaders who took full control of the standing on Saturday.

The Dockers opened a three-point gap at the top with second-placed Mathare United, who will be in action on Sunday.

