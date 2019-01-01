Injured Ayub Timbe wishes Harambee Stars well against Ghana

The game comes six months after Kwesi Appiah's outfit succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture in Nairobi

Ayub Timbe has thrown his support behind Harambee Stars as they prepare to take on in the final Group F match on Saturday.

The pacy forward was left out of the squad as he continues with a recovery process from knee surgery.

Timbe, who is based in with Beijing Renhe, took to his social media page to wish success in the dead rubber match.

“I won’t be representing on this National duties due to my recovery. But good luck Team Kenya.”

Both Ghana and Kenya have already secured qualification for the Afcon set for in June. Saturday's game will only determine who finish the qualification campaigns as group winners.

Presently, the Harambee Stars have seven points to their name on the group table, a mark above the Black Stars.