‘Injured Alwanga will not be available for unspecified period’ - Mathare United

The forward has joined Harun Junior who has been out since February 2019 on the recovery table

have confirmed striker Clifford Alwanga has injured his knee ligament and would be ruled out for an unspecified period.

The Alwanga injury is a blow to Mathare United who had just begun their Football Federation campaign after they had been expelled due to opposition to the StarTimes broadcasting deal. They have since played two games.

“Clifford Alwanga will not be available for selection for an unspecified period of time after he damaged ligaments in his left knee in training on Saturday,” Mathare United announced on Sunday.

The club also gave the reason why the injured star did not take part in the games against and .

“The veteran striker hasn’t played a part in any of Mathare United’s first two games of the season due to personal reasons and the setback is a big blow not only to the player but to the team as a whole,” the 2008 and Premier League winners said.

Mathare United’s doctor Wycliffe Omom explained how the former striker got injured during a training session.

“He landed awkwardly and twisted his knee,” said Omom, who also doubles up as the national team doctor. “We can’t assess the extent of the injury for now as the damaged area is still swollen but once the swelling subsides then we can run the tests and know what we are dealing with.”

Alwanga has now joined Mathare United’s long-term absentee Harun Junior who also got his ligament injured previously and has been out for almost one year.

Alwanga is in his third season with the Slum Boys and has scored 11 goals for the Nairobi club.

Mathare United lost against Sofapaka where they went down 4-2 in Wundanyi on January 9 in the league opener before they were defeated by K’Ogalo 3-1 in the second game at Kasarani on January 14.

On Monday, Salim Ali will lead his charges against Zoo FC who were also reinstated by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) due to the objection to the broadcasting deal.

Unlike Mathare United, the Kericho-based side won two points from draws against and .