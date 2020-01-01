Alisson misses Liverpool match against Aston Villa after suffering shoulder injury in training

Adrian will make his first Premier League appearance of the season after the Brazil international was ruled out of Sunday's game

goalkeeper Alisson has been left out of the starting XI to face after suffering an injury in training, and he is a doubt for the upcoming internationals.

The Reds No 1 hurt his shoulder in training and was ruled out of Sunday evening's Premier League encounter, with Adrian called in to take his place between the posts.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports: “Yesterday there was an incident in training, very unlucky – two players clash with each other, one gets up, one doesn’t. The one who didn’t get up was Ali.

“So, after the first few things, we don’t know 100 per cent, but he cannot play today. We have to do further assessment; but he’s injured, let me say it like this. Now we hope it will go really quickly.

“It’s an international break, I’m pretty sure after that he will not be ready. Then we have to see week by week.”

Alisson was rested for the defeat to on Thursday as 33-year-old Adrian kept his place as the Reds' first choice shot stopper in that competition, while Caoimhin Kelleher sat on the bench.

Adrian was drafted in to replace Alisson last season when the former star was ruled out for several weeks with a calf injury and Jurgen Klopp's team won all the league games in which the Spaniard played.

The news is bad for Brazil, who begin their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign next week with a home game against and a trip to . Alisson, first choice for country as well as club, is now doubtful for both fixtures.

The Reds are also without Sadio Mane and new midfielder Thiago Alcantara for the clash with Villa after they both tested positive for Covid-19 and had to go into isolation.

Diogo Jota has been given the nod to make his first Premier League start for the Anfield side in the absence of the international, having played from the beginning against Arsenal.

The Portuguese winger, who scored in a 10-minute cameo against Arsenal in the league last week, impressed Klopp in his first start for the club, saying he "looked really good in a lot of moments – his physicality mixed with his technique is really a nice thing to watch."

Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are also available and have been named among the substitutes. Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, returns to the first team after being left out of the squad for the midweek penalty shootout loss.

Jordan Henderson is also back in the squad as the midfielder was able to take part in training on Friday after missing the last three games due to a thigh problem. The international has been given a place on the bench for the clash at Villa Park.

Liverpool are looking to preserve their perfect start to the Premier League campaign, having already beaten Leeds, and the Gunners so far. A victory would put them level on points with - their next opponents after the international break.